Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWD stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $202.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

