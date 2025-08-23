Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Abits Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 4.27% 28.72% 6.22%

Risk & Volatility

Abits Group has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interpublic Group of Companies 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Abits Group and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.3875, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Abits Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abits Group and Interpublic Group of Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $6.71 million 1.32 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.69 billion 0.93 $689.50 million $1.18 23.07

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Abits Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

