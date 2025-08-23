PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

