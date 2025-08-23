Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Acushnet $GOLF

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOLF opened at $79.5520 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

