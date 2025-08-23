Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after acquiring an additional 633,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Kenvue by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7%

KVUE stock opened at $21.5950 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

