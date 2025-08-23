Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Stock Position Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $94.2090 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

