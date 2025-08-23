Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

JJSF opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $106.40 and a 1-year high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

