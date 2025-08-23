Allstate Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 762.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 905,179 shares of company stock valued at $217,357,737. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9%

DASH opened at $247.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

