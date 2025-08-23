Allstate Corp Grows Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in McKesson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.76, for a total transaction of $8,085,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,849.92. This represents a 42.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $39,712,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MCK opened at $687.7050 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $706.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.60. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.