Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $283.6590 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

