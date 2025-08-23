Allstate Corp Has $2.58 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Allstate Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $404.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

