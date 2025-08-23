Sprott Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $34.7780 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

