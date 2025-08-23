Allstate Corp Purchases 6,636 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Allstate Corp increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $103.6630 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

