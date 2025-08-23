Allstate Corp Acquires 15,275 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after buying an additional 18,852,949 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,273,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 151.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,682,000 after buying an additional 1,980,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $83.3360 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

