Sprott Inc. Sells 855,000 Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited $FURY

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,311,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.4901 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.3485 and a 1 year high of $0.5850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fury Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FURY

Fury Gold Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FURY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.