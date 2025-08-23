Sprott Inc. Lowers Stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 170,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,940 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 100,068.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $40.13.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

