Sprott Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.