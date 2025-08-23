Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,662,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,546,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

