Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Update

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,150,000 shares, agrowthof26.0% from the July 15th total of 22,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,991.34. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,090,520 shares of company stock worth $38,235,271 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.5650 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

