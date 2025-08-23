Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $248.08 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $248,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,900,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.3030 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.