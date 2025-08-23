Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.3% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,193,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,418,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Woodward by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,989,000 after buying an additional 168,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $565,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,296 shares of company stock worth $6,611,283 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.77. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

