1,119 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $210.2840 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

