iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $325,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,842 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after buying an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 984,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 765,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

