Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 52,793 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $261,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $266.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.