Truist Financial Cuts James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Price Target to $25.00

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JHX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 641.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

