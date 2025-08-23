Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0%

WBD stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

