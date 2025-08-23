Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 183.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ASML by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $19,060,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $754.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $754.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.03. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $922.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

