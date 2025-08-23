Babcock (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of BW opened at $1.7150 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock has a 12 month low of $0.2241 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million.

In related news, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,397.75. This trade represents a 14.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,234.95. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Babcock by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 849,602 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Babcock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,213,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 487,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Babcock by 809.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 484,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 431,604 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock by 561.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 343,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

