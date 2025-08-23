Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 334,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $142.8890 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

