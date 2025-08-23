Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.4070 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

