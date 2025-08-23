Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after buying an additional 2,700,018 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.0530 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

