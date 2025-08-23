Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241,662 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $84,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $81.7550 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,584 shares of company stock worth $1,897,762. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

