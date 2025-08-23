Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.75 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.