W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $64.00

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPC. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.6%

WPC stock opened at $66.1190 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

