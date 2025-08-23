Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a 25.0% increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Bay Commercial Bank has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Bay Commercial Bank alerts:

Bay Commercial Bank Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of BCML stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.61. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bay Commercial Bank ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCML shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bay Commercial Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Report on BCML

Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Commercial Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Commercial Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.