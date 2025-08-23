JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPI opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52 week low of $75.90 and a 52 week high of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSPI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 66.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 24.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

