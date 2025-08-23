Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a 7.1% increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $54.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 28.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

