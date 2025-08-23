GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on August 26th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance

TQQY opened at $18.48 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.12% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

