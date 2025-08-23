Robert Half Inc. (RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on September 15th

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

RHI stock opened at $37.8750 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

