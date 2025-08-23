Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The company had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.