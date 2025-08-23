Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $23.3160 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $379.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $181.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. Sidoti upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HVT

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.