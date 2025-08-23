Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.
Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 4.7%
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $23.3160 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $379.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. Sidoti upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
