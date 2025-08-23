CDW Corporation (CDW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on September 10th

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

CDW opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79. CDW has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

