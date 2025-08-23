Sprott Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,319,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $458.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

