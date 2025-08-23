Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average of $185.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

