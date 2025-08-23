Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $258.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average of $231.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

