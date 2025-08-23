Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000.

VBR opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

