Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 289,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after buying an additional 243,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $211.7060 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average is $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

