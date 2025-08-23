Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $156.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $158.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.