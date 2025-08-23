iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $367.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $368.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

