Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

